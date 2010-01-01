Signed in as:
Sometimes we forget how important it is to live in the moment. Veering into the future or stagnated in the past; it’s important to remain present, So look.
I am surrounded both by natural beauty and interesting people. I’d like to think that you can feel the experience through my art, as if you were there.
Photography actually came out of nowhere to be quite honest, I’m not one to speak too much I just like to let the work show for itself.
To stay in the know of what’s going on Behind The Avenue, feel free to follow me on IG! The site will be updated weekly with new work!
